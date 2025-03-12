Stalker, mother among arrested for abduction of college student in TN's Karur

KARUR: The Karur police on Monday arrested five persons, including a 25-year-old and his mother, on charges of kidnapping a college student.

According to police, T Nandhagopal (25), the main accused, had been stalking the third-year degree student at the government arts and science college in Thanthonimalai for the past year. She was abducted on Monday morning while on her way to college with her friends.

After Nandhagopal and his accomplices — Palaniswami (36) and Saravanan (28) — forcibly took her away in a car, the woman’s sister, lodged a complaint with the Thanthonimalai police.

Using CCTV footage from the area, a special police team tracked down the abductors and rescued the girl from the home of Nandhagopal’s grandmother in Kujiliamparai, Dindigul district, on Monday night.

The investigation revealed that Nandhagopal had been stalking the girl for the past year. His marriage proposal, supported by his parents, was rejected by the girl’s family. In a desperate attempt to force her into the marriage, the accused abducted her, police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered against five accused, including Nandhagopal’s mother T Kala (48) and car driver Karuppasamy (30), under various sections, including kidnapping. They were remanded in judicial custody at the Tiruchy central prison after being produced before the Karur judicial magistrate court on Tuesday. The police also seized the car used in the crime.