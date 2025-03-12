TN Congress to wave black flags at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over remarks on state, MPs

CHENNAI: In protest against the remarks against the state and its MPs, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday announced his party cadre would wave black flags at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his visits to the state.

Led by Selvaperunthagai, hundreds of Congress cadre gathered near MKB Nagar bus stop and condemned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his derogatory comments.

The state Congress chief said Pradhan should tender unconditional apology to the Tamils. He also criticised the state BJP leaders for not condemning the minister for degrading Tamils.

Outlining the party’s future course of action, Selvaperunthagai declared that black flag demonstrations would be held whenever Pradhan visits the state.