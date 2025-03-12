TN yet to secure NPCA funds for Ramsar sites due to delay in management plans

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, which has the highest of 20 Ramsar sites in the country, has not availed of funds from the union government under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) for the protection of these sites in the last five years, according to official data presented in the Lok Sabha.

This is primarily due to the state’s delay in preparing Integrated Management Plans (IMPs) for the sites, a prerequisite for the release of funds.

While the union government had allocated Rs 44.84 crore over five years for conservation and management of 27 Ramsar sites across different states, Tamil Nadu received its last funding in 2019-20, amounting to Rs 1.37 crore.

In contrast, states like Odisha (Rs 5.37 cr in 2020-21), Mizoram (Rs 1.54 cr in 2021-22), and Jammu & Kashmir (Rs 9 cr in 2022-23) have benefited significantly from the NPCA fund.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, explained the reason for the funding gap. “During 2019-20, Point Calimere was the only Ramsar site in Tamil Nadu. The remaining 19 wetlands were notified as Ramsar sites only after 2022-23. The IMPs are a prerequisite for NPCA funding, and Tamil Nadu will seek funds after receiving formal approval from the Government of India.”

With the recent addition of Sakkarakottai Bird Sanctuary and Therthangal Bird Sanctuary, both located in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu has 20 Ramsar sites.