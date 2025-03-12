TNSTC Madurai division bags four National Public Bus Transport Awards

MADURAI: The TNSTC Madurai division has bagged the 'Tyre Performance Award' in rural category and has emerged as the runner up in three other categories at the National Public Bus Transport Excellence Awards given away by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for 2023-24.

On behalf of the division, Managing Director of TNSTC (Madurai) R Singaravelu received the awards from Kiran Bedi, former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, at an event in New Delhi.

According to a press note, the division bagged four awards for efficiency in tyre, fuel consumption and usage of vehicles. The awards are announced by the ASRTU, under the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways, every year after conducting inspections at the road transport corporations of various states in the country.

In 2023-24, 19 awards for National Public Transport Efficiency and Fuel Efficiency were presented to the state transport corporations. Among this, the Madurai division was shortlisted as a winner in one category and a runner up in three other categories. Overall, different divisions of the Tamil Nadu transport corporation achieved 25% of the awards in the event, read the release.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivashankar and Additional Chief Secretary to the department K Panindra Reddy appreciated the division for the achievement.