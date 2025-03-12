Tamil Nadu

Unseasonal summer rains bring relief in TN; temperatures drop by up to 6.5°C

Girls take cover under a shawl near Spencer’s Plaza on Tuesday
Girls take cover under a shawl near Spencer’s Plaza on Tuesday (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CHENNAI: The unseasonal summer rains have brought much-needed respite from the soaring temperatures as the mercury plummeted across Tamil Nadu. In some districts, it dropped over six degree Celsius below normal.

On Tuesday, Chennai witnessed light to moderate showers. The Nungambakkam weather station in Chennai recorded 31.3 0C, which is 1.60 below normal. The maximum drop in temperature was observed at Palayamkottai, where mercury dropped 6.50C below normal, followed by Madurai (6.30C), Tiruchy (5.10C).

Heavy rains will continue for one more day under the influence of a trough of low, which lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast. The regional meteorological centre had issued a heavy rain warning in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts on Wednesday.

The forecast for Chennai and surrounding area says light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, while maximum temperature would be around 33 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The normal temperature for Chennai in March is 32.90C.

Kallakurichi recorded the highest rainfall of 12cm followed by 8 cm in Ramnadu in Ramanathapuram, 7cm in Tiruvarur, 6cm in Nagapattinam, and 6cm in Virudhachalam station in Cuddalore.

