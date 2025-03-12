Villagers vandalise new toll plaza near Batlagundu, NHAI files complaint

DINDIGUL: A few hours before its scheduled inauguration, over 80 villagers attacked the toll plaza in Lakshmipuram near Batlagundu in Dindigul early on Wednesday.
Even as locals were involved in the attack, farmers and traders from the vicinity had earlier opposed the toll plaza which mandated charges between Rs 110-150 for vans and Rs 300-400 for trucks for both single and return journeys.
Windshields, computers, electronic scanners and other items were broken by the vandals. NHAI officials complained to the Pattiveeranpatti police station and the police have assured to register a case on Wednesday night.
Ramesh, a farmer said, "The toll plaza is located in an agricultural zone. Villagers from these locations travel to Batlagundu and Pattiveeranpatti daily. Farmers and traders transport their produce to Batlagundu, but the toll plaza located just before the agricultural hub is a hindrance to their business. Highlighting the toll fees, farmers and traders petitioned the district collector a few months ago, but did not receive any response."
Former Mallanampatti panchayat president K Murugan said the locals are upset that the roads are not laid as per the proper guidelines. "The four lanes of the toll plaza are not complete. The two lanes are available for just a few kilometres and after Sempati, it is a single-lane towards Theni."
A top official from NHAI dismissed the villagers’ claims. “The toll plaza was constructed keeping in mind all the NHAI norms and there are four lanes. There are no urban areas near the toll plaza. We planned to open the plaza on Wednesday, but after the locals protested and attacked, we postponed the opening. Workers are also afraid to go to the facility now. We will inspect the site to assess the damage, and our staff have complained."
A top police official told TNIE, "NHAI officials have complained to the Pattiveeranpatti police. A case will be registered and we are identifying the protesters and the villagers involved.”