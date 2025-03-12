Villagers vandalise new toll plaza near Batlagundu, NHAI files complaint

DINDIGUL: A few hours before its scheduled inauguration, over 80 villagers attacked the toll plaza in Lakshmipuram near Batlagundu in Dindigul early on Wednesday.

Even as locals were involved in the attack, farmers and traders from the vicinity had earlier opposed the toll plaza which mandated charges between Rs 110-150 for vans and Rs 300-400 for trucks for both single and return journeys.

Windshields, computers, electronic scanners and other items were broken by the vandals. NHAI officials complained to the Pattiveeranpatti police station and the police have assured to register a case on Wednesday night.

Ramesh, a farmer said, "The toll plaza is located in an agricultural zone. Villagers from these locations travel to Batlagundu and Pattiveeranpatti daily. Farmers and traders transport their produce to Batlagundu, but the toll plaza located just before the agricultural hub is a hindrance to their business. Highlighting the toll fees, farmers and traders petitioned the district collector a few months ago, but did not receive any response."