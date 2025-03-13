Chennai liquor scam will rattle TN, pave the way for BJP rule: BJP president Annamalai

THOOTHUKUDI: The liquor scam that toppled the governments in Chhattisgarh and Delhi will rattle Tamil Nadu as well, said state BJP president K Annamalai, adding that the investigation into the ‘Chennai liquor scam’ by the Enforcement Directorate has gained momentum.

Speaking to media persons at the Thoothukudi airport, Annamalai said the ‘Chennai liquor scam’ would pave the way for the BJP in the state as the ED has started an investigation into liquor procurement and sharing between the Tasmac and distillery manufacturers.

“The DMK got benefits of Rs 1,000 crore through this scam, and they have hoarded the money in all districts to use ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. We will only focus on this scam for the next year and not on other issues,” said Annamalai.