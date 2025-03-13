Ex-serviceman killed for monetary gain, accused held after a month in TN

SIVAGANGA: An ex-serviceman, who was missing since March 1, was found to have been murdered and his body was disposed of at a tar plant by the accused.

The deceased was identified as Duraipandian (64) of Kundrakudi near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, and the accused were identified as Pandi of Alagiyanallur and Ramkumar of Ondipuli in Virudhunagar. The police said the accused killed Duraipandian for monetary gain. While he was missing since January 27, his wife reportedly did not alert the police as they had quarreled. Reportedly, every time they fought, he left for his native. However, she sensed something was wrong and eventually lodged a complaint on March 1 with the Kundrakudi police.

After killing Duraipandian, the accused transferred his money to their accounts. When the police tracked the money and questioned the accused, they said they took his money and killed him. They later burned Duraipandian’s body at a tar plant in Kalkurichi where Ramkumar worked. "After searching for 24 hours, Duraipandian’s femur bone was traced from the tank of the tar plant," said the police.

A special police team formed by Sivaganga SP Ashish Rawath cracked the case. The accused were handed over to the Virudhunagar police for further proceedings.