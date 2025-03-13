Local bodies to foot internet bills of TN government schools

CHENNAI: With the Centre withholding its share of Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu, the state government has shifted the burden of paying internet bills of government schools from the school education department to the respective local bodies.

As per a government order issued in this regard earlier this week, the school education department said it needed a total of Rs 189.1 crore for managing internet bills in government schools and one-time installation charges, which are also added to these bills.

Consequently, the order has directed the village panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations to take care of these charges for the schools in their jurisdictions. As town panchayats are citing lack of funds, the order said Rs 5.49 crore would be released by the state government for schools located in their limits, officials said.

The order also said the internet speed of 100 Mbps, offered in 24,438 government primary schools, would be cut to 50 Mbps. While the order did not mention the reason for the cut in the speed, sources said it was to bring down the costs.