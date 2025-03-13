Madras High Court caps tourist vehicle entry into Nilgiris, Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: To protect the environment and ease road congestion affecting locals and visitors, the Madras High Court has set a cap on tourist vehicles entering the hill stations of The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

A special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on Thursday.

The bench, in its order, said that a maximum of 6,000 vehicles per day would be allowed into The Nilgiris on weekdays and 8,000 per day on weekends. Similarly, Kodaikanal in Dindigul district would permit 4,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 6,000 per day on weekends.

The bench said the restrictions will be in force from March to June in the current year, and the arrangement will be reviewed at the end of June.

The court set the limit based on the view of an expert team from IIT-Madras and IISc-Bengaluru, which was tasked with preparing a report on the carrying capacity of these hill stations. The team requires about nine more months to complete the study and submit the report, as they cannot proceed without authentic figures.