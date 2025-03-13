Motorists struggle as UGD work turns Coimbatore road into slush field

“The road has been in a terrible state for several months. After the TWAD Board completed drinking water pipeline work as part of the Pillur Scheme 3 project, it did not restore the road. Recently, the road was dug up for UGD work. It’s almost impossible to ride a two-wheeler without skidding,” said D Mahesh Kumar, who commutes on the road daily.

Recent rainfall turned the road into a slush pool and exacerbated the problem, Residents claim that several minor accidents have happened in the past few days.

“Last week, I saw a biker fall due to the loose gravel and mud. The road is unsafe, especially at night. Authorities should at least restore the dug-up sections properly,” said V Indupriya, a resident of Murugan Nagar.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “The UGD project is likely to be completed in July 2026. So a lot of work needs to be done. We will complete as much work as possible during summer and cannot afford to halt work due to a small shower. We shall restore the damaged stretch as soon as possible.”