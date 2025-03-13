Motorists struggle as UGD work turns Coimbatore road into slush field

COIMBATORE: Underground drainage (UGD) work has reduced the KNG Pudur-Subramaniyampalayam state highway stretch unmotorable condition.
The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, which executed the work for Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), did not restore the road after installing pipelines, leaving motorists to navigate through a slush field.
The 3.7 km stretch is a vital link connecting Thadagam-Anaikatti state highway road with Mettupalayam Road (NH). However, frequent digging and poor restoration by the TWAD Board have led to severe traffic congestion and increased the risk of accidents.
“The road has been in a terrible state for several months. After the TWAD Board completed drinking water pipeline work as part of the Pillur Scheme 3 project, it did not restore the road. Recently, the road was dug up for UGD work. It’s almost impossible to ride a two-wheeler without skidding,” said D Mahesh Kumar, who commutes on the road daily.
Recent rainfall turned the road into a slush pool and exacerbated the problem, Residents claim that several minor accidents have happened in the past few days.
“Last week, I saw a biker fall due to the loose gravel and mud. The road is unsafe, especially at night. Authorities should at least restore the dug-up sections properly,” said V Indupriya, a resident of Murugan Nagar.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “The UGD project is likely to be completed in July 2026. So a lot of work needs to be done. We will complete as much work as possible during summer and cannot afford to halt work due to a small shower. We shall restore the damaged stretch as soon as possible.”