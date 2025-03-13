Powerloom weavers associations divided on wage hike quantum in TN

TIRUPPUR: The district administration is taking efforts to resolve the differences of opinion among different sections of job-working weavers in the powerloom sector regarding wage hike.

Around 2.5 lakh powerlooms are operating in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. They employ 4 lakh workers and produce 1.25 crore metres of woven fabric everyday.

Since 1991, wages have been revised once in three years through negotiations between textile manufacturers and weavers in the presence of district collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur. During the talks in February 2022, 15% hike was agreed upon. But a few months later, textile manufacturers allegedly stopped the wage increase.

While the Tiruppur and Coimbatore Powerloom Weavers Association, which claims to have 1 lakh members, insists that the 2022 agreement should be implemented now, the Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job-Working Powerloom Weavers Association, which claims to have 1.5 lakh members, has demanded that new wage hike be announced.

The association, which has been staging various protests, has announced an indefinite strike from March 19 to press for the demand.