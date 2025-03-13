Release funds for Mukkombu barrage repairs before summer ends: TN farmers

TIRUCHY: With the apron downstream of the Mukkombu barrage across River Cauvery in a dilapidated state for years, farmers fear the structure’s stability could be at risk if urgent repairs are not undertaken. As summer presents the ideal window for such work, they have urged the government to immediately sanction funds to prevent a potential disaster.

The 594-metre-long barrage, built between 1974 and 1977, is vital for regulating the water flow to delta regions for irrigation. However, a major portion of its downstream apron has remained in poor condition for years now due to lack of restoration works. Aprons help stabilise riverbanks, reduce erosion, and protect structures like barrages from scouring caused by strong currents.

Farmers fear that continued neglect could lead to a situation similar to 2018 when the old barrage across the Kollidam River in Mukkombu collapsed, allegedly due to excessive sand mining.

N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of the Bharathiya Kisan Sangh, said, “Compared to the Kollidam, the Cauvery is the primary source of irrigation for the delta. The Mukkombu barrage is designed to discharge up to 1.80 lakh cusecs of floodwaters, but officials limit it to one lakh cusecs for safety reasons. The government must allocate funds and begin repairs this summer itself to avoid potential structural failure.”

When contacted, officials from the Water Resources Department (RC Division) said a proposal for repairing the apron at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore has been sent to the government. “We are awaiting approval and the subsequent sanction of funds. Work will commence immediately once funds are released,” Executive Engineer A Nithyanantham told TNIE.

On the annual maintenance of the Mukkombu barrage, he said the government would make an announcement soon. The work is expected to begin alongside the mass desilting of waterbodies scheduled for May.