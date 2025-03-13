TN allows students to master English while retaining Tamil for cultural identity and values: Anbil Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Responding to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim that many students in TN prefer English-medium education over Tamil, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday highlighted that 1.09 crore students are enrolled in over 58,779 schools that follow the state board syllabus, while only 15.2 lakh students study in 1,635 CBSE schools. He clarified that even in English medium schools, every student in Tamil Nadu learns Tamil as a subject and is proficient in it.

He further emphasised that opposition to the three-language policy is not merely about language but about preserving an education system that has consistently delivered results.

“This is not just about Tamil. It is about an education system that has been tried and tested, and which has proved to be successful for decades,” he said.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu model is effective, the minister said the state board education system has consistently produced outstanding results in higher education and employment.