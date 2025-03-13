TN forest guard dies after gaur attack

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old forest guard who was undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) since Monday night, after he was attacked by a gaur, died on Wednesday.

R Ashok Kumar, a resident of Thaneer Panthal Thadagam, was working in Tholampalayam West beat in Periyanacikenpalayam forest range. He is survived by wife Sheebarani, daughter A Anushiya (24), a civil service aspirant, and son A Abishek (22).

Pointing out that Ashok was the breadwinner of the family, the Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association urged government to give Rs 25 lakh solatium similar to what is given to the next of kin of police and other officers who die while on duty.

“We have been demanding this for the last two years. Like Ashok Kumar, forest guard V Ramasamy in Kannivadi forest range in Dindigul died in road accident on November 20, 2024. The state government should give Rs 25L solatium to both the families,” said a member of the association.

DFO N Jayaraj said they extended all possible support to the bereaved family. When contacted, Surpiya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Climate Change and Forests, said she will take up the issue with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam as the proposal has to be approved by the finance department.