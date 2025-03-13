TNPDCL floats new tenders for 3.05 crore smart meters under RDSS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), the state’s discom, has reissued tenders for installing 3.05 crore smart meters across the state as part of the union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The total value of the tender, which has been floated as six packages, is said to be Rs 19,922.44 crore. The issuance of fresh tenders was necessitated due to the cancellation of the original tenders, issued in August 2023, due to a delay of more than a year.

The tenders were cancelled in December 2024 after Adani Energy Solution Limited (AESL), which emerged as the lowest bidder in one of the four packages, did not agree to reduce the quoted price as demanded by Tamil Nadu that cited the the lower price the company reportedly offered in few other states.

Owing to the inordinate delays, and with the the Union Ministry of Power urging the state to implement the project at the earliest, official sources in TNPDCL said they are planning to expedite the project by finishing the entire tender process and awarding the contract by the end of May and commence the installation work in June.

A senior official said each of the six packages will cover two administrative zones of TNPDCL. Pointing out that the tenders were earlier floated as four packages, the official said, “This time, we have divided the work into six packages to encourage more competition, which is expected to bring down costs and benefit the state,” the official said.