VIT’s AI, data science courses in QS’ top 100

VELLORE: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked among the world’s top universities for 14 subjects in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with its Data Science and AI programmes breaking into the top 100 globally for the first time.

In a press release, VIT said the key highlights include Data Science & AI securing a spot in the 51-100 band globally, Computer Science & Information Systems jumping to 110th place (up from 136th in 2024), and Engineering & Technology climbing to 142nd globally (up from 212th).

Further, Natural Sciences improved to 362nd (up from the 401-450 band), while Material Science, Chemistry, and Physics & Astronomy also saw notable advancements. VIT retained its positions in Biological Sciences.

Agriculture & Forestry and Business & Management Studies (551-600 band).The QS rankings are based on five key metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, H-index, and International Research Network (IRN). VIT’s strong performance underscores its commitment to academic excellence and research innovation.