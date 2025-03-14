After raid at 25 places, ED claims Rs 1,000 crore financial fraud in Tasmac

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a statement on Thursday, alleged that its recent searches in Tasmac offices have revealed “a well-orchestrated scheme” through which distilleries, particularly through bottling units, generated unaccounted cash of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The money, the agency claimed, was then used for kickbacks to secure increased supply orders from the Tasmac — the sole organisation empowered to procure and sell liquor in the state.

Last week, the ED searched 25 locations, including Tasmac offices, distilleries and bottling units. The statement said, “Evidence reveals direct communication between distilleries and Tasmac officials, exposing efforts to secure increased indent orders and undue favours.”

The ED said the illicit money was generated by distilleries “systematically” inflating expenses and fabricating bogus purchases through bottle-making companies.

Tasmac probe based on FIRs under corruption law, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named distilleries SNJ, Kals, Accord, SAIFL, and Shiva Distillery, along with bottling units Devi Bottles, Crystal Bottles, and GLR Holding, in its probe into financial irregularities.

“This collusion between distilleries and bottling companies involved manipulation of financial records, concealed cash flows, and systematic evasion,” the ED stated, adding that unaccounted cash was used to generate huge profits. The agency is investigating the role of employees and associates linked to Tasmac, distilleries, and bottle-making companies in these illicit activities.