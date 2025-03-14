Construction of flyover in Coimbatore faces delays due to pending UGD line, power cables work

COIMBATORE: The Saibaba Colony flyover construction by National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department, which was in full swing, has hit a roadblock as the civic body and TNEB are yet to complete their share of works on Mettupalayam Road, which includes shifting of UGD pipelines and electricity wires, which are obstructing construction works.

Flyover works have been progressing at the Saibaba Colony junction for the past six months. While digging the road to lay foundation for a pillar of the flyover, highways department officials accidentally damaged an old UGD pipeline running under the NH, which caused sewage from the broken pipeline to flow into the pit dug for the pillar’s foundation. Foul odour emanated from the stagnant sewage.

Sources said that over three months have passed since the incident, but civic body officials are yet to rectify it. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) officials are yet to shift electricity wires to facilitate flyover construction works.

With delays from both Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and TNPDCL, highways department officials have raised concerns over delays in the project’s progress. “So far, we’ve finished constructing about 19 out of 23 pillars. We could have finished the remaining pillars, had the respective departments completed their share of work. The flyover’s works has now slowed down due to these delays. We aim to complete the project by December this year,” sources added.

When inquired, an official from TNPDCL said that wires will be shifted soon and high-tension wires near Ganga hospital will be raised with additional towers.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I’ve been in talks with highways department officials and I am aware of the issue. As they have damaged our property, they are supposed to fix the damages. Now as the highways department is responsible for the pipeline damage, they should repair it. Replacing the pipeline costs around Rs 2 crore. We’ve written a reply to the highways department regarding the repairs.”