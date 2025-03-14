Drive against child marriage, teenage pregnancy in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Soon a committee comprising officers of health and other departments will be constituted and they will hold awareness campaigns about child marriage and teenage pregnancy across the district, collector C Dinesh Kumar said during a meeting on Thursday.

He also directed the health department to ensure 100% antenatal mother registration in the district and prevent delivery at home.

Presiding over a health department meeting, Dinesh Kumar said, “Last year six home deliveries were reported in Anchetti, Kakkadhasam, Unichetti, Mathigiri, Seetharam Nagar near Hosur and Maganurpatti near Uthangarai. This should be prevented. Registration of antenatal mothers should not be missed to ensure safe delivery and they should be followed at grassroots level.”

A health department source told TNIE that low antenatal mother registration was reported in Uthangarai, Thalli and Kaveripattinam blocks and Village Health Nurses and Block Medical Officers have been told to follow up on the cases. Apart from this, the Collector asked to reduce the higher order births higher in Veppanahalli, Mathur blocks.

Also, officers were told to find out reasons for low female sex ratio in Kaveripattinam and Krishnagiri blocks and take steps to address the issue.

Further, the collector directed officers to increase the eye surgeries in government hospitals by conducting camps to identify eligible beneficiaries.