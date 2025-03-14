Madras High Court caps entry of tourist vehicles in Ooty, Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: To save environment and prevent traffic congestion on roads that trouble local residents and visitors, the Madras High Court has fixed a cap on tourist vehicles entering the hill stations of The Nilgiris and Kodaikanal from March to June this year.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on Thursday. While 6,000 vehicles per day shall be allowed to enter The Nilgiris on weekdays, the cap will be 8,000 per day on weekends. Similarly, 4,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 6,000 per day on weekends will be allowed to enter Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, the bench said.

The restrictions will be in force from March to June for the current year and the arrangement will be reviewed at the end of June, the bench said.

The court has fixed the limit as the team of experts from IIT-Madras and IISc-Bengaluru, which was tasked to prepare a report on the carrying capacity of these hill stations, sought nine more months to complete the study and submit its report, as the team could not proceed without authentic figures.