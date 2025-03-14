Tamil Nadu

Over 250 unidentified persons booked for attack on toll plaza in Dindigul

According to a police source, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had lodged a complaint with the Pattiveeranpatti police against the attack on the toll plaza.
250 people have been booked for attacking the toll plaza and breaking the glass panes of the counters at Lakshmipuran near Batlagundu in Dindigul district
DINDIGUL: Over 250 unidentified persons were booked on Thursday for allegedly attacking the toll plaza at Savukkampatti near Lakshmipuram in Batlagundu, ahead of its scheduled inauguration on Wednesday. The police have retrieved the CCTV footage from the locality, and have also asked media personnel to submit their videos of the incident, in order to identify the culprits.

According to a police source, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had lodged a complaint with the Pattiveeranpatti police against the attack on the toll plaza.

"Though around 250-300 persons were present during unlawful assembly, we believe just 20-30 persons were involved in vandalising the equipment inside the seven rooms of the plaza. We have retrieved CCTV footage from around the locations, and have asked locals and media persons to submit their videos of the incident to identify the culprits, who could be from Pattiveeranpatti, Savukampatti, Singarakottai, Batlagundu, and Chittarvu. Besides, we have asked local informers and the intelligence section of the police department about the persons who allegedly instigated the attack," source added.

