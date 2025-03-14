Rain brings relief from forest fires in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Coimbatore Forest Department heaved a sigh of relief following widespread rain across the division in the last two days which would prevent fire accidents.

Until Monday, forest patches were dry due to scorching heat which left officers worried. After the rain, they said the chances of a forest fire are very low in the next three to four weeks as the areas were wet.

Widespread rain was reported in the surroundings of Thadagam, Mangarai, Anaikatti, Pattisalai, Gopanari forest areas come under the Coimbatore and Periyanacikenpalayam forest ranges. Likewise, Koothamandi, Pethikuttai, Ooliyur in Sirumugai forest range, and Bettathapuram in the Karamadai forest range.

“About 800 acres of forest land in Bettathapuram has been identified as vulnerable fire as it is located close to human habitation. Other vulnerable areas like Kattanjimalai and Mulli also received rain, and we hope that there won’t be forest fire for the next three to four weeks. Animals will also get fresh grass,” said G Ranjith, Forest Range Officer of Karamadai Forest Range.

Earlier, as part of preventive measures, the forest department identified that fires spread from near railway tracks and requested railways to clear vegetation and dry patches along the tracks.

R Arun Kumar, Forest Range Officer of Madukkarai forest said “Railways cleared dry patches up to 3 km on both sides of Railway Line B as sparks emanate from train wheels while speed is reduced to stick to the prescribed limit could set off a fire. Another reason for forest fire is passengers throw away lit cigarettes and beedis. This is the first time railways has cleared the vegetation from near the tracks.”

He added that the department has appointed tribal youths to monitor forest fires in vulnerable areas like Ettimadai, Navakkarai, Karadimadai, and east and west side of Mangalapalayam forest.

According to Met department, Coimbatore district received a total rainfall of 195.70 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on March 11.

The average rainfall of was 1mm. Sulur received the highest rainfall of 30.30. Likewise, the district received a total rainfall of 280.30 mm (March 12 to March 13 up to 8am) and average rainfall of 12.19 mm. Sholayar received the highest rainfall of 42mm.