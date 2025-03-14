Reckless waste dumping in Vaigai continues despite Madras HC directives

MADURAI: Indiscriminate and rampant dumping of garbage in the Vaigai in Madurai has highlighted the absence of frequent cleaning and lack of monitoring by the officials.

Garbage dumping is a very prevalent issue in the Vaigai, which flows for nearly 12 km under the city corporation’s limits. Waste is dumped at several points such as the AV Bridge and Kuruvikaran Road, among other places. Apart from household waste, commercial waste is also rampantly dumped in the river.

On various occasions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has flagged the garbage dumping in the Vaigai and also directed action to prevent the same.

“Yet, periodic clean-up drives are not carried out in the river. A large volume of waste is dumped in the Vaigai, and at some places, the waste is burnt and the smoke gives a hard time for passersby. Even when clean-up drives are carried out, the waste is left behind in the river. Waste dumping, growth of invasive species and sewage flow are greatly affecting the Vaigai,” said M Raja, an environmental worker associated with the Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam in Madurai.

However, stating that the Madurai corporation has taken several steps to prevent garbage dumping in the river, a senior official told TNIE that the corporation has submitted proposals to install AI cameras for better monitoring, adding that CCTV cameras have been installed in many locations. The AI cameras will automatically capture images of the violators who dump waste in the river, the official said.

Corporation officials also said they plan to initiate a trash boom project for better cleaning of the Vaigai. A series of measures has helped reduce waste dumping in the river, the officials said.

Poultry waste dumped in Vaigai

On the complaints of poultry waste being dumped in the river, officials said designated vehicles are operated multiple times a day to collect meat waste from traders in Nellupettai area, which is taken to the Vellakkal dumping yard for safe disposal.

City Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan warned people against dumping waste in the river, stating that violations will invite legal action. Further, she assured that the corporation is taking serious measures to protect the Vaigai.