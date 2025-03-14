Tangedco's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme delayed for over 10 months in Madurai

MADURAI: The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) from Tangedco was initiated in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 109.33 crore for the year 2024-2025, but it is yet to commence.

In the last 10 months, even the survey of the feeders has not been completed by TANGEDCO (Madurai division). The project aimed to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector, especially for farmers.

An office bearer from the TNEB employees' union said, "Implementation of the scheme will improve quality and reliability of power supply to consumers. In Madurai, all feeder lines with 11 KV capacity can be converted for offering power to agricultural lands by Agri Feeder Segregation. Besides, there is a segment in the scheme known as RDSS High Voltage Distribution System, which helps down size and segregate high voltage lines for low capacity needs and distribution. More importantly, the scheme also helps separate Double DT with HVDS, which helps to reduce technical losses and the risk of theft or tapping. It also helps to improve voltage regulation. However, some issues have delayed the entire scheme in Madurai district."

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Madurai) Coordinator Nethaji said, "Farmers are upset over the delay in getting power connections. Even for the Tatkal category, many farmers who paid upto Rs 25,000 are yet to get connection. When the RDSS scheme was announced, we believed it would help distribute and segregate power lines and feeder lines. Around 1,000 farmers in Usilampatti taluk are yet to get power connection for their farmlands."

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Tangedco (Madurai) said, "There is a profound delay in the execution of the scheme. This is primarily a survey which is yet to be completed. We appointed contractors on June 14, 2024. They have initiated the survey and so far completed it for 90% of the feeder lines. Besides, distribution works have been initiated for a few feeder lines. We will expedite the process and expect completion by March 2026."