TN Budget 2025: Anna University to be transformed as a top global institution, says Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will take measures to make Anna University one of the top 10 institutions in the country and among the top 150 in the global QS rankings within the next five years, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his budget speech in the Assembly on Friday.

The minister made the ambitious announcement while allocating Rs.8,494 crore for the higher education department this year, which is almost Rs 280 crores more than previous year. The State government had allocated Rs 8,212 crore for higher education for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The minister said that a roadmap will be drawn up to achieve the goal set for Anna University.

"Under this initiative, smart classrooms, state-of-the-art technology labs, new research and development centres, start-up parks, and virtual labs will be established with the support of leading technology companies in Anna University," said the minister.

He further said that to enhance the learning and teaching experience, leading technical experts and foreign professors will be engaged in special short-term research programs of up to three months. New schemes will be introduced to strengthen the research of PhD and postdoctoral students.