TN Budget 2025: Govt to introduce tourism act to attract investments, promote hospitality industries

CHENNAI: While presenting the budget on Friday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated that the government would introduce the Tamil Nadu Tourism Promotion and Facilitation Act to attract more investment and promote economic growth across all sections of society and hospitality industries

An eco park covering 52 acres will be established in the Race Course area in the Nilgiris district at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. To attract more tourists, a spice garden, urban forestry, bird-watching areas, and nature trails will be developed in tune with the natural environment of the Blue Hills.

Realising the need for the development of infrastructure in the tourist places in Tamil Nadu, the government also allocated Rs 300 crore for developing modern infrastructure facilities in major tourist hubs such as Mamallapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Rameshwaram, Kanniyakumar, Tiruchendur, Palani and Nagore-Velankanni. To ensure the effective coordination and implementation of these projects across various government departments, dedicated development authorities will be established for these cities.

In the first phase, separate development authorities will be formed for Mamallapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Riruchendur, and Rameswaram. Additionally, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the development of tourism infrastructure in these areas to promote lesser-known tourist destinations across the state.