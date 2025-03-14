TN Budget 2025: State allocates funds to continue Samagra Shiksha schemes in schools

CHENNAI: Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday announced in the assembly that the state government has allocated funds to continue schemes and pay salaries for the teachers under Samagra Shiksha as the central government has withheld Rs 2,152 crores of the funds for the scheme.

The minister added that this will ensure that the education of government school students remains unaffected, even in the slightest way. He also reaffirmed the state's commitment to the bilingual policy and said that Tamil Nadu would stand by it even if it means foregoing Rs 2,000 crore.

“Even at this critical juncture, the people of Tamil Nadu have wholeheartedly rallied behind the Chief Minister for upholding the dignity of the State by standing firm on the bilingual policy,” he stated. Consequently, the state government has increased the school education budget to Rs 46,767 crore for this year, up from Rs 44,042 crore last year.

Quoting poet Bharathidasan, Thennarasu said, 'Any opposition to a Tamilan striving for the welfare of the Tamil community will crumble, even if it is a mighty mountain.'

The finance minister highlighted that Tamil Nadu has successfully implemented various student welfare initiatives under the Samagra Shiksha scheme over the past seven years. Key programs include the Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam to ensure foundational literacy, special education for differently-abled children, transport allowances for students from remote areas, salaries for teachers, higher education guidance, art festivals, educational tours, and infrastructure enhancements, including internet connectivity in schools.