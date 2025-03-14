TN Budget 2025: State to explore RRTS in Chennai, Coimbatore regions

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will explore the possibility of setting up a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), modeled after the Semi High-Speed Railway (SHR) between New Delhi and Meerut, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced in the budget for 2025-26 presented on Thursday

This will improve regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion by offering faster and more efficient public transport options.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will conduct detailed feasibility studies for setting up the SHR system with trains running at 160 kmph on three major corridors: Chennai–Chengalpattu–Tindivanam–Villupuram (167 km), Chennai–Kanchipuram–Vellore (140 km), and Coimbatore–Tiruppur–Erode–Salem (185 km). These routes were selected based on their high commuter demand and potential for economic growth.

In addition to the high-speed rail network, the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation will also assess the feasibility of high-altitude transport systems, such as ropeways, in popular tourist destinations like Mamallapuram, Udhagamandalam (Ooty), and Kodaikanal. These ropeways aim to provide alternative transport solutions in hilly regions and enhance tourism accessibility.