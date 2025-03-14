TN economic survey flags need for key interventions in agriculture, rural development

CHENNAI: The economic survey of the Tamil Nadu government for the year 2024-25 released on Thursday stressed that need for key interventions in agriculture and allied sectors, especially in areas like integrated farming, agro-silvo-pastoralism (integrating livestock farming with agriculture), precision farming, the development of hybrid drought tolerant seeds, reducing post-harvest losses, and importantly establishing a social security net for rural landless labourers.

The survey further said agriculture remains highly dependent on the monsoon and groundwater availability, making climate resilience a critical priority. The sector must integrate climate-smart practices, mechanisation, and “invisible water” management to ensure sustainability. Tamil Nadu has made strides in organic farming, expanding significantly in recent years, but broader adoption is necessary for long-term viability.

Pointing out an ageing farming population, shrinking landholdings, and stagnant productivity, the survey said to address these challenges, efforts should be made to distribute agricultural equipment specifically designed for women and elderly farmers, enabling them to cultivate smaller landholdings effectively.

“A long-overdue revision of the food processing policy is also necessary to enhance value addition in agricultural produce. While the government has initiated a cluster-based approach to agricultural development, it remains limited to select crops like Moringa and needs to be expanded to include major agricultural and horticultural crops,” the survey added.

The survey also said to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability, policy measures must focus on expanding cold storage, reducing post-harvest losses, and improving direct farmer-market linkages.