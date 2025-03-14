Tamil Nadu

TN man skips full vaccine dose, dies of rabies

He used to travel frequently to Tiruvannamalai. During Pongal festivities, he was bitten by a stray dog.
He also took traditional medicines after the attack, sources said.
He also took traditional medicines after the attack, sources said. Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 32-year-old man died of rabies on Thursday at the Tiruvannamalai GH. Health officials have confirmed the cause of death.

The deceased, V Sathish of Chengam of Tiruvannamalai, was a mason in Bengaluru. He used to frequently travel to Tiruvannamalai. During Pongal festivities, he was bitten by a stray dog.

Although he took one dose of the vaccine, he did not complete the full course of the rabies vaccination. He also took traditional medicines after the attack, sources said.

On Thursday, he was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai GH for treatment, where he succumbed to the infection. Satish’s body was sent for autopsy.

Rabies deaths
TN man dead
full vaccine dose

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com