TN man skips full vaccine dose, dies of rabies

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 32-year-old man died of rabies on Thursday at the Tiruvannamalai GH. Health officials have confirmed the cause of death.

The deceased, V Sathish of Chengam of Tiruvannamalai, was a mason in Bengaluru. He used to frequently travel to Tiruvannamalai. During Pongal festivities, he was bitten by a stray dog.

Although he took one dose of the vaccine, he did not complete the full course of the rabies vaccination. He also took traditional medicines after the attack, sources said.

On Thursday, he was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai GH for treatment, where he succumbed to the infection. Satish’s body was sent for autopsy.