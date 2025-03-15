3,000 Tamil Nadu pilgrims participate in Katchatheevu church festival

RAMANATHAPURAM: Over 3,000 devotees from across the state ventured into the sea to take part in the annual Katchatheevu St Antony's Church festival in Sri Lanka on Friday. Owing to the fishermen's protest in Ramanathapuram, the pilgrimage to Katchatheevu was cancelled last year.

This year about 3,424 devotees applied to take part in this pilgrimage to Katchatheevu. Following proper check ups, devotees were boarded in 78 mechanised boats and 22 country boats from the Rameswaram Fishing Harbour on Friday.

The annual festival of St Antony's church in Katchatheevu usually falls by February end or March each year. The festival started with flag hoisting on the evening of March 14, followed by a Holy Mass. The Way of the Cross will be conducted around the church and a procession will be held. The festival will conclude on March 15.



On Friday, all devotees whose applications got selected were boarded after proper check up with proper safety precautions. A sun shade was placed in the jetty to prevent sun burn. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon flagged off the pilgrims' boats. Sources said basic amenities including food and water was arranged by the Lankan government at Katchatheevu.