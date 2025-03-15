Bonded labourer rescued from Tamil Nadu unites with family

SIVAGANGA: A 60-year-old man who was rescued from bonded labourer recently by the labour department was reunited with his family on Friday.

Appa Rao of Andhra Pradesh who was employed as bonded labourer by Annadurai in Kadambankulam for for almost 20 years, was rescued on January 31 .

Recalling the incident, an officer from the labour department said Apparao alighted from a train in Chennai for having a cup of tea at a station 20 years ago but missed the train. He boarded another train and reached Sivaganga by mistake. Not knowing where to go, he worked under Malaikannu before he was made as bonded labourer by Annadurai.

After rescuing him, officers lodged a complaint against Annadurai in Kalaiyarkoil police station and he was arrested. Officials in district administration contacted Andhra Pradesh government and traced Appa Rao's family.

Sources said he is married to Sithamma and has a child. The family lives in Parvathipuram in Maniyam district near Vijayawada. On Friday, Apparao was united with the family.