Chennai Metro Rail Limited to conduct feasibility study on rapid transit system

Finance secretary T Udayachandran emphasised that the project would significantly benefit commuters from the city’s outskirts, enabling faster access to workplaces. Meanwhile, detailed project reports for the metro rail projects, on the routes between Tambaram to Velachery via Guindy (covering 21 km), and Light house to High Court (covering 6 km), will be prepared by the metro rail.

He further said the detailed project reports for extending the Chennai airport metro line to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, covering 15.46 km at a cost of Rs 9,335 crore; extending the Koyambedu line to Pattabiram via Avadi, spanning 21.76 km at a cost of Rs 9,744 crore; and extending 27.9 km of metro line from Poonamallee to Sunkuvarchatram via Sriperumpudur at a cost of Rs 8,779 crore, will be submitted to the union government for their equity contribution.

Besides, DPRs for Avinashi and Sathyamangalam road routes in Coimbatore have been submitted for equity contribution from the centre.