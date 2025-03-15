Chennai Metro Rail Limited to conduct feasibility study on rapid transit system

CHENNAI: The state government is considering the establishment of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), modelled after the Semi High-Speed Railway (SHR) between New Delhi and Meerut. According to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the project aims to improve regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion by offering faster and more efficient public transport options.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will conduct detailed feasibility studies for setting up the SHR system, with trains running at 160 kmph on three major corridors: Chennai-Chengalpattu-Tindivanam-Villupuram (167 km), Chennai-Kanchipuram-Vellore (140 km), and Coimbatore-Tiruppur-Erode-Salem (185 km). These routes were selected based on their high footfall, the minister said.
Finance secretary T Udayachandran emphasised that the project would significantly benefit commuters from the city’s outskirts, enabling faster access to workplaces. Meanwhile, detailed project reports for the metro rail projects, on the routes between Tambaram to Velachery via Guindy (covering 21 km), and Light house to High Court (covering 6 km), will be prepared by the metro rail.
He further said the detailed project reports for extending the Chennai airport metro line to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, covering 15.46 km at a cost of Rs 9,335 crore; extending the Koyambedu line to Pattabiram via Avadi, spanning 21.76 km at a cost of Rs 9,744 crore; and extending 27.9 km of metro line from Poonamallee to Sunkuvarchatram via Sriperumpudur at a cost of Rs 8,779 crore, will be submitted to the union government for their equity contribution.
Besides, DPRs for Avinashi and Sathyamangalam road routes in Coimbatore have been submitted for equity contribution from the centre.