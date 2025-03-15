Deep-sea archaeological excavation between Poompuhar and Nagapattinam announced in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: During the budget presentation, Tamil Nadu government announced that a comprehensive deep-sea archaeological excavation will be carried out this year off the coast from Poompuhar to Nagapattinam to bring out the maritime trade excellence of the ancient Tamils.
The project is part of a series of deep-sea archaeological excavations along Tamil Nadu. The nearly 50-km stretch between Kaveripoompattinam (currently known as Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai ) and Nagapattinam is set to be explored.
A state archaeological department official said, "A deep-sea exploration is already under progress for the past few years near Poompuhar. The new project could be an extension of the series of excavations." According to historical sources, both Kaveripoompattinam and Nagapattinam were ports of ancient Chola kingdoms over a thousand years ago.
The Cholas traded with various kingdoms and maintained maritime trade with Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean region, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Roman Empire. The archaeology department conducted a preliminary exploration in Poompuhar in 1981.
Several structures such as wharves, pier walls and parts of a light house, were discovered, indicating the presence of an ancient port in Kaveripoompattinam. An exclusive Underwater Archaeological Site Museum was layer established at Poompuhar to exhibit the antiquities recovered from under water exploration.
The government stated that renowned archaeologists supported by leading technological institutions are to be consulted for the latest deep-sea excavation project. "The new exploration and an extended coverage could further lead to discovery of more submerged structures along the stretch between Poompuhar and Nagapattinam, dating back to ancient Chola period," the official added.
Furthermore, the state government announced several other archaeological excavations in Nagapattinam, Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, Pattanamarudur in Thoothukudi district and Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi district in continuation to showcase the excellence of Tamil culture.