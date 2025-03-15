Deep-sea archaeological excavation between Poompuhar and Nagapattinam announced in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: During the budget presentation, Tamil Nadu government announced that a comprehensive deep-sea archaeological excavation will be carried out this year off the coast from Poompuhar to Nagapattinam to bring out the maritime trade excellence of the ancient Tamils.

The project is part of a series of deep-sea archaeological excavations along Tamil Nadu. The nearly 50-km stretch between Kaveripoompattinam (currently known as Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai ) and Nagapattinam is set to be explored.

A state archaeological department official said, "A deep-sea exploration is already under progress for the past few years near Poompuhar. The new project could be an extension of the series of excavations." According to historical sources, both Kaveripoompattinam and Nagapattinam were ports of ancient Chola kingdoms over a thousand years ago.

The Cholas traded with various kingdoms and maintained maritime trade with Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean region, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Roman Empire. The archaeology department conducted a preliminary exploration in Poompuhar in 1981.