Hosur to become global IT and research hub with new Tidel Park and Knowledge Corridor

DHARMAPURI: The setting up of a Knowlegde Corridor and Tidel park in Hosur will transform the region into a hub for global IT and research. Hosur is predominantly an industrial city and houses big names such as TVS Motor. Ashok Leyland, Titan Company, Delta and Tata Electronics, Sundram Fasteners, besides around 3000 MSMEs. The TIDEL park and the Knowledge corridor will complement the manufacturing sector.

In his budget speech, Minister Thangam Thenarasu said, “The government plans to position Hosur, which has been witnessing tremendous industrial development, as a new hub for GCCs, research and development. With this vision, a ‘Hosur Knowledge Corridor’ with world-class infrastructure facilities will be set up. This will have all facilities to support the establishment of GCCs and R&D centres of leading global IT firms.”

Regarding Tidel park. Thenarasu said, “It will come up on 5 lakh sq. ft. and would be set up at `400 crore. Around 6,600 jobs would be generated.”

S Moothi, President of the Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) said, “The Knowledge Corridor is something which we have been looking forward to.

Hosur needs innovation, to create new products as manufacturers. At present, we are effectively just producers of standard modules or components based out of a blueprint. We need creativity and innovative components, which will make the current production line obsolete and improve our market. The knowledge corridor will provide that opportunity.”

Hosur Industries Association committee member S Sundarayya, “We wanted to replicate the success of Bengaluru’s electronic city, and push for IT sectors to take roots in Hosur. But companies did not invest here, which forced local talent to move there. The Tidel Park and the ‘Knowledge Corridor will bring more opportunities. As opposed to a cost in tier 1 city like Bengaluru, operational costs will be lower in a tier 2 city like Hosur. Hosur’s proximity to Bengaluru also provides an advantage.

It would be difficult for the IT sector to invest in other tier 2 cities like say Madurai or Dindigul. Infrastructure wise, there are talks that the Bengaluru Metro will eventually reach the Hosur corporation.” Further she said the Knowledge Corridor will play a crucial role in knowledge, research and skill development, and spur automation of production.