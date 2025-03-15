Mini TIDEL park set to change profile of Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Establishment of mini Tidel park will usher in a new era in Virudhunagar, generating job opportunities for hundreds of youths.

For over a century, the district has been a hub of unskilled workforce toiling in textiles, printing and the dangerous cracker and matches manufacturing industries.

But the profile of the district is witnessing a rapid change with engineering colleges dotting the landscape, However, there has not been enough job opportunities for the tens of thousands of youths who graduate from the college and they migrate to other cities and states for employment.



On Friday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that a mini TIDEL park would be established in the district and that it would generate 6,600 jobs.

Speaking to TNIE, a placement coordinator at a private college near Sivakasi, said a majority of firms that come for recruitment drives are from Chennai, and some are based out of Bengaluru.

The mini TIDEL park will generate employment for local youths, he said, adding similar initiatives are needed in the engineering and IT sectors.

"After gaining experience at companies in the initial phase of their career, graduates often seek better opportunities which may involve acquiring new skills or pursuing advanced courses. This pursuit often leads them to Tier 1 cities. Providing local opportunities held retain youths here for a long time," he said.