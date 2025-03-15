Tamil Nadu government compensation for fishing boats seized by Sri Lanka raised to Rs 8 lakh

NAGAPATTINAM: The increase in compensation for unrecovered boats from Sri Lanka and the financial assistance for families of fishermen detained in Sri Lankan prison has evoked mixed reactions from the community. Some called for permanently resolving the Palk Strait conflict rather than assuring additional relief to the affected fishers.

In August 2024, the state government raised the compensation for mechanised fishing boats remaining unrecovered in Sri Lanka from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs. On Friday, the government increased it again to Rs 8 lakhs in the budget declaration.

Meanwhile, the recent hike in compensation for motorised boats from Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakhs was retained in the budget. The daily financial assistance for the families of fishermen detained in Sri Lankan prisons has been raised from Rs 350 to Rs 500 per day. Reacting to the increments, P Jesuraja, a representative of Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association in Ramanathapuram, said,

"A mechanised boat costs anywhere between Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crores. A fishermen earns about a minimum Rs 1500 per day for a decent catch. The increase in compensation is decent but not fully satisfactory." The fisherfolk representatives stressed that resolving the disputes between India and Sri Lanka is the only permanent solution.