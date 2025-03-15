Tamil Nadu government compensation for fishing boats seized by Sri Lanka raised to Rs 8 lakh

NAGAPATTINAM: The increase in compensation for unrecovered boats from Sri Lanka and the financial assistance for families of fishermen detained in Sri Lankan prison has evoked mixed reactions from the community. Some called for permanently resolving the Palk Strait conflict rather than assuring additional relief to the affected fishers.
In August 2024, the state government raised the compensation for mechanised fishing boats remaining unrecovered in Sri Lanka from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs. On Friday, the government increased it again to Rs 8 lakhs in the budget declaration.
Meanwhile, the recent hike in compensation for motorised boats from Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakhs was retained in the budget. The daily financial assistance for the families of fishermen detained in Sri Lankan prisons has been raised from Rs 350 to Rs 500 per day. Reacting to the increments, P Jesuraja, a representative of Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association in Ramanathapuram, said,
"A mechanised boat costs anywhere between Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crores. A fishermen earns about a minimum Rs 1500 per day for a decent catch. The increase in compensation is decent but not fully satisfactory." The fisherfolk representatives stressed that resolving the disputes between India and Sri Lanka is the only permanent solution.
RMP Rajendira Nattar, a representative of Indian National Fishermen Union in Nagapattinam, said, "The fishers cannot risk going out in the disputed waters merely with the assurance of a financial guarantee in case of being captured. The fishers must be allowed to fish in Palk Strait especially near Katchatheevu without any hindrance. We want the government to focus on the issue."
The government has allotted Rs 381 to provide subsidies including Rs 6,000 each to 1,79,147 fishermen as assistance during the lean fishing period of three months and Rs 8,000 each to 1,98,923 fishermen during the two months period when fishing is banned.
T Mathi, a boat owner from Pazhaiyar in Mayiladuthurai district, said, "The assistance is barely sufficient to manage our families for a week."
Additionally, Rs 3,000 has been allocated to 2,10,850 fishermen and 2,03,290 fisherwomen to encourage savings during the lean fishing period. Furthermore, a sum of Rs 286 crore has been allocated for the supply of diesel and kerosene at subsidised rates.