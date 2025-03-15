Tamil Nadu: Ottapidaram youths to get easy access to higher education

THOOTHUKUDI: Minister Thangam Thennarasu fulfilled a long pending demand of people of Ottapidaram by announcing an government arts and science college in the town. Henceforth, students from Ottapidaram, which is a backward and semi-arid region in the district, need not travel as far as Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi to purse higher education.

Prabakar, an activist from Ottapidaram said the college will especially give girls easy access to higher education. People living in Thoothukudi corporation limit have been demanding a government college as aided colleges are fleecing students, he said.

Other key announcements for Thoothukdui includes allotment of Rs 370 crore for Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme (CWSS), Man-Made Fibers (MMF) and Technical Textiles Industrial Park. renovation of Mahakavi Bharathiyar Illam in Ettayapuram without altering its heritage, and archaeological excavation at Pattanamarudur in Thoothukudi.

The minister also announced a separate development authority Tiruchendur, which is a hub of major tourism. Besides, efforts would be taken to get "Blue Flag" certification for Kulasekarapattinam beach.

The announcement of Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025, will promote investment and innovation in ship and boat design, ship hull fabrication, and ship engine production, which will generate 30,000 jobs in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi districts.