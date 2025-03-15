Tiruchy metro rail project missing from TN Budget 2025 disappoints residents

While some viewed the announcement of a 250-acre industrial park as a positive development, others were unimpressed, citing the lack of details on its location or cost.

However, the budget did allocate Rs 400 crore for riverside development, including sewage treatment plants, footpaths, and streetlights in Tiruchy, Madurai, Erode, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli corporations.

"Since Tiruchy had already done riverfront development in prime areas using the smart city fund, it should use this budget allocation for riverfront development in underdeveloped areas like Palakkarai, Alwarthoppu, etc.," suggested RK Regupathy, a senior citizen and retired PWD officer.

Additionally, Tiruchy city has been allocated an 'Anbucholai'—a care centre for senior citizens—one of the 25 announced in the budget. The proposals for an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Mudhalvar Padaippagam (a centre for students preparing for competitive examinations), and measures to ensure women's safety were also welcomed.

"There has been no major project allocation to Tiruchy. Though most ministers have often asserted that the development of centrally located Tiruchy district is crucial for the state, the budget proposals don’t do justice to such claims. The government has to clarify the likelihood of a metro project for Tiruchy," said Sangeetha Karthikeyan, a resident and school teacher.