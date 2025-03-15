Tiruppur and Erode to get drinking water project at Rs 1,264 crore

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: To ensure availability of quality drinking water to rural people in Tiruppur and Erode, the state government has announced the implementation of a Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) of Rs 890 crore for Tiruppur and Rs 374 crore for Erode in its budget on Friday.

K Mazharvizhi, project director of District Rural Development Agency, said, “The government has implemented this scheme to benefit about 4.91 lakh people, and borewell water is supplied to homes in rural areas of Tiruppur everyday. However, people’s interest in river water does not diminish.”

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) said, “The state government has announced a new CWSS for Rs 890 crore to alleviate water shortage in villages in suburban areas such as Palladam, Pongalur, Kundadam, Moolanur, Kangeyam, and Vellakoil in Tiruppur district. In total, it will cover 1,252 habitants. Work on the project will begin soon.”

A senior official from Erode TWAD said, “As for Erode, there are already 52 CWSS and a few projects in collaboration with Tiruppur. This project will cover 157 habitants in Anthiyur and 57 habitants in Ammapet. Only Bargur in Anthiyur is left out. As it is a hilly area, TWAD can’t carry water there.”