TN Agriculture Budget 2025: Minister Panneerselvam announced initiatives to promote organic farming

Marketing of Organic and Natural farming products in Government buildings like Poomalai market complex will be facilitated to provide market facilities to organic farmers and also beasy access to consumers for natural farming products,” the Minister announced.

Panneerselvam said awareness on organic farming and related technologies will be created to farmers across 37 districts. Besides, exposure visits to organic farms will be organized for 38,600 higher secondary school and college students in Tamil Nadu.

“Farmers practising organic farming will be provided with full subsidy for pesticide residue testing to ensure the quality of agricultural produce for export. Incentives will be provided to encourage farmers who have attained organic status. vii. Further, full exemption of certification fee will be done to farmers seeking organic certification,” the added.

The Minister said that the Nammazhvar Award for Best Organic Farmer was instituted in the year 2023–24 to encourage farmers engaged in organic farming and to honor outstanding organic farmers excelling in organic farming practices and also inspiring others to readily adopt organic farming.

“This award will be given to three farmers, during the year 2025 – 26 as well and each will be receiving a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh.” he added.