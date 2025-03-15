TN Agriculture Budget 2025: Minister Panneerselvam announces Alternative Crop Cultivation Scheme

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday announced the Alternative Crop Cultivation Scheme for 2025-26 to mitigate the impact of climate change on crops, improve soil fertility, and promote the cultivation of millets, pulses, and oilseeds that require less water than paddy.

Presenting the agriculture budget for 2025-26, the Minister said the scheme will be implemented on one lakh acres at a cost of Rs12.50 crore from state funds, benefiting one lakh farmers.

To support small and marginal farmers from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, the government will increase the existing 40-50% subsidy on high-value schemes such as Integrated Farming System, polyhouses, shadenets, solar dryers, solar pumps, value-addition machinery, and farm equipment to 60-70%. This additional subsidy will be provided from state funds, with Rs 21 crore allocated for 2025-26.