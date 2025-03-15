TN Agriculture Budget 2025: Minister Panneerselvam announces Alternative Crop Cultivation Scheme

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday announced the Alternative Crop Cultivation Scheme for 2025-26 to mitigate the impact of climate change on crops, improve soil fertility, and promote the cultivation of millets, pulses, and oilseeds that require less water than paddy.
Presenting the agriculture budget for 2025-26, the Minister said the scheme will be implemented on one lakh acres at a cost of Rs12.50 crore from state funds, benefiting one lakh farmers.
To support small and marginal farmers from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, the government will increase the existing 40-50% subsidy on high-value schemes such as Integrated Farming System, polyhouses, shadenets, solar dryers, solar pumps, value-addition machinery, and farm equipment to 60-70%. This additional subsidy will be provided from state funds, with Rs 21 crore allocated for 2025-26.
The Maize Production Enhancement Scheme will also be implemented, covering 1.87 lakh acres and benefiting 79,000 farmers, with a financial outlay of Rs 40.27 crore under Union and state funds.
The Minister said the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaapom Scheme* will continue in 2025-26 with 15 key components, including green manure seed distribution, soil health cards, Integrated Farming System, agroforestry, and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, with an allocation of Rs 142 crore.
Additionally, a Village Outreach Campaign will be launched to provide farmers with technical advice.
"The block-level officials of all departments under Agriculture – Farmers Welfare and allied departments such as Animal Husbandry and Co-operation, along with scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, will visit revenue villages to offer technical guidance and explain government schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors," the Minister said.
"The campaign will be conducted twice a month in selected villages, ensuring that farmers across all 17,116 revenue villages gain awareness of agricultural technologies and government schemes within a year," he added.