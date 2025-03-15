TN Budget 2025: 25 elderly daycare centres to be set up, Rs 2000 aid for orphaned children

CHENNAI: In a first, the state government will establish 25 ‘Anbucholai’ centres — elderly daycare services — across municipal corporations, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Thanjavur, and Dindigul, at a cost of Rs 10 crore.
According to the social welfare department’s 2022 estimate, Tamil Nadu had 75 lakh elderly individuals, a figure expected to double to 1.5 crore (18% of the population) by 2031.
The Anbucholai centres aim to address key issues such as loneliness, medical care needs, and financial dependency among senior citizens. “In these centres, the elderly can engage in companionship and meaningful activities. It will offer day-care assistance, essential medical care, and recreational activities, with support from voluntary organisations,” the budget stated.
P Sethuseshan, general secretary of the senior citizen bureau, however, emphasised the need for effective implementation. “Government-run centres will benefit those who cannot afford private facilities and have ageing parents at home. However, the government must ensure that adequate staff are deployed so that the centres function efficiently, rather than just for namesake,” he said.
Orphaned kids to get monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for education
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 120 crore to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to children who have lost both parents and are being raised by relatives, to continue their education without any interruption until they reach 18 years of age. The allocation is a part of the Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Thittam scheme. Around 50,000 children from the poorest of poor families have been identified for the first phase of the scheme.
Steps to make six beaches in state blue flag compliant
The minister said measures will be taken to ensure that six beaches, Tiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, Uthandi in Chennai, Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, Keezhputhupattu in Villupuram district and Samiyarpettai in Cuddalore district, meet the 33 various criteria under marine water quality, environmental education, overall environmental management, safety and services, to receive Blue Flag certification in 2025-26.