TN Budget 2025: 70 per cent more funds for industries department

CHENNAI: In its bid to make Tamil Nadu a global hub for high-tech industries, Rs 3,915 crore has been allocated to the department of industries, investment promotion, and commerce. This is nearly 70% more than the Rs 2,295 crore announced for the department in the 2024-25 budget.

The state has announced key initiatives, including a semiconductor fabless lab in Chennai, a new airport at Rameswaram, and a knowledge corridor in Hosur.

To cement its status in semiconductor manufacturing, the government will develop semiconductor manufacturing parks in Sulur, Coimbatore, and near Palladam – each spread over 100 acres. These hubs will be developed in partnership with companies from the US, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan, positioning Coimbatore as a key economic driver.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025 will drive investments in ship and boat design, hull fabrication, and engine production, creating 30,000 jobs.

The semiconductor lab will be established at a cost of Rs 100 crore in collaboration with leading industry players and academic institutions. This initiative is part of the Rs 500 crore Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030, which will be implemented over the next five years to boost semiconductor manufacturing and exports.

“With semiconductor foundries requiring massive capital investments, experts suggested an alternative approach – focusing on testing, packaging, and design. These segments not only demand relatively lower investments, but also offer significant opportunities for high-end job creation,” finance secretary T Udayachandran said.