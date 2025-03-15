TN Budget 2025: Chennai to get sixth reservoir with 1.6 tmcft capacity

CHENNAI: A new reservoir will be built in the Kovalam sub-basin near Chennai covering 4,375 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore to augment the drinking water supply for the city, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said during budget presentation on Friday. This will be the sixth reservoir of Chennai.

The reservoir, which will utilise a portion of floodwater available during the monsoon, will come up on land already available with the government between Old Mamallapuram Road and East Coast Road in Thiruporur taluk, Chengalpattu. The proposed reservoir will have a storage capacity of 1.6 tmcft, with an annual capacity of 2.25 tmcft. The project is expected to provide a long-term drinking water supply to Chennai, ensuring 170 MLD of water every year.”

“At present, the drinking water needs of Chennai are met through water sources in and around the city, and from desalination projects. However, with the city’s growing population and changing climate, it is crucial to construct new reservoirs to prevent occasional shortages and ensure a reliable water supply,” Thennarasu said.

Talking to TNIE, a senior official said, “As of now, five reservoirs -- Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills, and Kannankottai-Thervaikandigai -- with a combined capacity of 11.757 tmcft cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai city’s residents.

However, this storage capacity is far below the city’s annual drinking and industrial water demand of 24 tmcft, which is expected to rise to 34 tmcft by 2035. So, we planned to increase water storage capacity in and around the city and the state government is gradually planning to add 21 tmcft of storage. As part of this initiative, a new reservoir will be built in Chengalpattu with a capacity of 1.6 tmcft.”