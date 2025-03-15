TN Budget 2025: Fiscal deficit to be 3 per cent of GSDP, says Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the fiscal deficit (FD) of the state government is estimated to decrease to 3% (Rs 1,06,963 crore) of the GSDP during 2025-26. This is after the actual FD for 2023-24, and the revised FD estimate for 2024-25, respectively coming down from 3.45 % and 3.44 % (as projected earlier) to 3.32 % and 3.26 %.

While Thennarasu had said during the last year’s budget that the state was taking a “glide path” of fiscal consolidation by gradual reduction of the FD, the budget presented for 2025-26 on Friday looks at a sharp reduction to 3 %.

This is despite the state falling short of its last year’s target of total revenue receipts, which was revised downwards from Rs 2.99 lakh (Budget estimate - BE - 2024-25) crore to Rs 2.93 lakh crore in the Revised Estimate (RE) 2024-25.

The state especially fell short of meeting its ambitious target of increasing its State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) by 14.7 % to Rs 1.95 lakh crore in 2024-25. In the RE for 2024-25, this was revised down to Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

The grants-in aid from Union government came down, especially due to the non-release of Samagra Shiksha funds to the tune of Rs 2,152 crore. A further fall in total revenue receipts seems to have been averted, interestingly, in fact by an increase in the Union government’s share of central taxes, which was increased to Rs 52,491 crore in the RE for 2024-25 compared to Rs 49,755 crore projected last year.