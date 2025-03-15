TN Budget 2025: Master plans to be drafted for hill stations to ensure sustainable tourism

COIMBATORE: To ensure sustainable tourism, the state government has announced the preparation of dedicated master plans for hilly regions across the state, aiming to regulate development in eco-sensitive areas and strengthen disaster management measures.

The initiative will cover approximately 1,200 sq.km, including the Nilgiris (Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Gudalur, and Nelliyalam), Valparai in Coimbatore, Kodaikanal in Dindigul, and Yercaud in Salem.

Landslides, flash floods, and other natural calamities have increasingly threatened hilly regions in the state, making disaster management a key component of the master plans.

Experts are of the opinion that strengthening infrastructure and enforcing strict regulations will be crucial in mitigating the impact of extreme weather events. Environmentalists and urban planners see it as a proactive step towards sustainable development, ensuring that Tamil Nadu’s hill regions remain both habitable and environmentally protected for future generations.

“All hill stations have a carrying capacity. So we must ensure sustainable tourism in these regions. Already, several reports have been submitted to the state government by various committees. The government should go through them and prepare the master plan accordingly. The wildlife and eco-sensitive places in these regions must also be considered while preparing the plan,” said K Kalidasan, a wildlife board member and president of OSAI, an NGO involved in environmental issues and wildlife protection in Coimbatore.

Another concern raised is the need to improve basic facilities. “More toilets are required in all parking areas. It should also be cleaned and maintained. Avoid giving permission to shops around the lake, and prohibit parking around the lake,” said Kodaikanal Resort and Hotel Owners Association member Jawanth John.

(Inputs from Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam)