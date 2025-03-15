TN Budget 2025: Museum of languages will open a window to Tamil

MADURAI: The 'Agaram-Museum of Languages' proposed to be established on the World Tamil Sangam campus would open a window to the antiquity and continuity of Tamil and educate the younger generation about one of the world's oldest independent classical languages.

Speaking to TNIE, head of folklore department in Madurai Kamaraj University T Dharmaraj said " We already have onsite museums in Keeladi and other places.

Tamil is a live language, and the museum should speak about contemporary culture, folklore, anthropology etc., it should be participatory. If we look at museums worldwide, they spoke about anthropology, folklore of the existing people. The proposed museum should not speak about antiquity alone."

Retired professor and anthropologist of Central University, Pondicherry, A Chellaperumal said

"The museum should be established only after thorough consultation with experts, academics, and and anthropologists. Museums must be a role model to the rest of the world, not copied from other countries."

Writer A Muthukrishnan from Madurai said, ' A museum of languages' is the need of the hour. We need to effectively showcase the history, evolution, and cultural significance of Tamil language."