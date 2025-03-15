TN Budget 2025: New ‘Global City’ near Chennai to tackle rapid urbanisation

CHENNAI: In a move to manage the challenges due rapid urbanisation, the state government has planned to develop an integrated new city near Chennai spread on 2,000 acres. The project, called ‘Global City,’ promises world-class facilities for the public.

The project will be undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) and work on it is expected to kick start in the upcoming financial year. However, officials were tight-lipped on Friday about where the project is going to come up, especially considering the fact that few satellite township projects were announced in previous years, like the one in Thirumazhisai which is yet to come to fruition.

During the budget presentation, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated that the state is experiencing one of the highest rates of urbanisation, with an increasing number of people migrating from various parts to cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, and Madurai.

He said urban planning experts have suggested, rather than expanding cities in a sporadic manner, developing integrated new cities would be a more effective approach to meet public needs. Taking this into consideration, in the first phase, the new city will be developed near Chennai.